22News Notebook for August 7th-9th

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) - Students, faculty, and staff attending UMass Amherst this coming fall will be required to wear indoor face coverings, regardless of their vaccination status.

The indoor mask requirement starts on August 11 and will be reviewed in mid-September. Masks must be worn in all indoor public spaces including classrooms, hallways, elevators, restrooms, break rooms, dining commons, and work areas. You can find the full list of public spaces here.