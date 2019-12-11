22News Notebook for December 12th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
25°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Alleged Latin Kings leader from Springfield arraigned, held without bail
Top Stories
Christmas stolen: Thieves take Salvation Army toy donations
Elderly couple unable to drop off 22News Toys for Tots donation gets surprise visit
Public Health Council votes to rescind the emergency vape ban
Teen charged in Wisconsin shooting “tired of being picked on”
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Toys for Tots
LIVE: 22News Lobby
PHOTOS: Toys for Tots
Sports
The Big Game
New England Patriots
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Belichick not taking Bengals lightly; denies knowledge of sideline video
Top Stories
Plane carrying president of Fenway Sports Group skids off runway in Liverpool
Top Stories
Super Bowl-or-bust Saints have plenty to improve on
Packers’ key to Super Bowl run: Get the ball to Aaron Jones
VIDEO: Florida basketball player suspended after sucker-punching opponent
Patriots go from very bad luck to very bad look
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
Crisis On Infinite Earths – Part Three Scene
Top Stories
Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two Scene
Top Stories
Behind the Scenes of the DC Crossover
Dynasty – Season 3 Episode 9 – The Caviar, I Trust, Is Not Burned Promo
Katy Keene – Dreams – Season Trailer
New series Stargirl secures exclusive window on The CW Network
Community
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Calendar
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Home for the Holidays
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Surviving the Holidays: Spiked eggnog cupcakes
Top Stories
Delicious fun from the exhibit Sweet: A tasty journey at the Springfield Museums
Top Stories
Volunteers needed for Wreaths Across America
Enjoy art from local youth to support a good cause
How to pick out the right cosmeceutical for anti-aging treatment
Treat your arthritis and winter aches with Caveman Cryotherapy
About Us
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
Judiciary Committee begins deliberations on articles of impeachment
22News Notebook for December 12th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Dec 11, 2019 / 06:49 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 11, 2019 / 06:49 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Crop Hunger Walk
Take Steps Walk
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Elderly couple unable to drop off 22News Toys for Tots donation gets surprise visit
‘Lucky’ Springfield resident won $1 million
Forecast Discussion
Springfield cop, assistant principal arraigned on charges linked to alleged roles in fight with student
Wife died from injuries one day after house fire killed husband in Great Barrington
Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots: Truckloads of toys dropped off at 22News
Toys for Tots: Blanket donation
PHOTOS: Toys for Tots Week 2
Toys for Tots: Landscaper donation
More Toys for Tots