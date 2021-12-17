22News Notebook for December 18th-20th

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WWLP) - A proud moment for the state of Massachusetts Thursday night during the Miss America competition at Mohegan Sun!

Fifty-one young women were vying for the job of Miss America, and Miss Massachusetts Elizabeth Pierre came in second runner up, taking home $20,000 in scholarship money! Elizabeth currently attends Boston College where she's obtaining her Master's in Social Work. She aspires to become a Licensed Clinical Social Worker working with youth and families.