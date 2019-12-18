22News Notebook for December 18th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Lawmakers consider seat belt mandate on all MA school buses
Top Stories
Franklin County hit with snow and freezing rain
Springfield artist donates painting to Baystate Children’s Hospital
Activists aim to ban sales of plastic bottles on Cape Cod
Massachusetts prosecutor sues Connecticut security company
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Patriots
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
McGowens leads Pitt past NIU 59-50
Top Stories
Joe Burrow’s Heisman speech spurs thousands of dollars in donations for food pantry
Top Stories
Tokyo being billed as ‘Recovery Olympics’ — but not for all
Olympic champion Biles to headline post-Olympic tour
Despite doping ban, Russian athletes prepare for Olympics
Coverage team announced for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo
Community
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Calendar
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Home for the Holidays
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
How to decorate Christmas tree cookies
Top Stories
How to boost social media posts for a non-profit, club or personal page
Top Stories
Shriners Hospital expands its care to student athletes
A preview of “The Nutcraker” presenting in Springfield this weekend
Embracing the Golden Years: Giving the gift of time
Maternal Mental Health: Handling the holidays with a new baby
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
Watch Crisis on Infinite Earths for free on The CW
Top Stories
Crisis On Infinite Earths – Part Three Scene
Top Stories
Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two Scene
Behind the Scenes of the DC Crossover
Dynasty – Season 3 Episode 9 – The Caviar, I Trust, Is Not Burned Promo
Katy Keene – Dreams – Season Trailer
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
132
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Agawam Parks & Recreation Dept.
1
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Agawam Public library
2
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Agawam Senior Center
3
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Agawam Town Hall Offices
4
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
AIC
5
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Alden Credit Union
6
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
All About Learning
7
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Allied Rehabilitation Centers
8
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Amherst Senior Center
9
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Asnuntuck Community College
10
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
BakuCare
11
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Bay Path University
12
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Belchertown Council on Aging
13
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr.
14
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Boys & Girls Club Family Center
15
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee
16
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Bright Nights at Forest Park
17
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Brimfield Council on Aging
18
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Cancer Connection
19
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Career Tec
20
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Center After School Program
21
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Chicopee Parks & Recreation Dept.
22
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Chicopee Senior Center
23
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Children's Museum at Holyoke
24
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Clapp Memorial Library
25
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Community Music School of Spfld.
26
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Community Options, Inc.
27
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Deerfield Town Offices
28
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology
29
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
East Longmeadow Council on Aging
30
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
East Longmeadow Public Library
31
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Easthampton Savings Bank
32
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Easthampton Senior Center
33
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Elms College
34
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Family Church-Springfield
35
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
First Church of Christ-Longmeadow
36
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Florence Bank
37
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Food Bank of Western Mass.
38
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Forbes Library
39
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Franklin Cty Reg Housing/Redevelop. Authority
40
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Freedom Credit Union
41
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Girls Inc. of The Valley
42
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Grace Episcopal Church-Amherst
43
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Granby Council on Aging
44
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Greater Holyoke YMCA
45
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Greater Spfld. Senior Services, Inc.
46
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Greenfield Co-Operative Bank
47
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Greenfield Community YMCA
48
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr
49
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997
50
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Greenfield Savings Bank
51
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Hampden Senior Center
52
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Hatfield Public Library
53
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Hatfield Town Hall
54
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Highland Valley Elder Services, Inc.
55
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Holyoke Boys & Girls Club
56
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Holyoke Community College
57
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Holyoke Credit Union
58
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Holyoke Public library
59
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Homework House Inc.
60
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Hubbard Memorial Library
61
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Hulmes Transportation Services
62
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Jones Library
63
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns
64
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Leverett Library
65
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
LifePath
66
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
LifePoint Church-Chicopee
67
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Lilly Library
68
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Lincoln Technical Institute
69
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Longmeadow Senior Center
70
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
LPVEC Offices
71
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Ludlow Boys & Girls Club
72
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Ludlow Senior Center
73
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Mary's House of Prayer
74
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center
75
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
MassHire Holyoke Career Center
76
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Meekins Public Library
77
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Mittineague Methodist Comm. Preschool
78
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
MLK, Jr. Family Services
79
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Monson Savings Bank
80
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Monson Senior Center
81
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Montague Public Libraries
82
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Northampton Cooperative Bank
83
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr.
84
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Northfield Council on Aging
85
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield
86
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow
87
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Palmer Public Library
88
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Pentecostal Church Ebenezer A/G - Holyoke
89
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
PeoplesBank
90
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Pioneer Training
91
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Polish National Credit Union
92
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Premier Source Credit Union
93
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Riverside Industries Transportation Serv.
94
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Riverside Industries, Inc.
95
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Second Baptist Church-South Hadley
96
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Senior Center - Shelburne Falls
97
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Solid Rock Comm. Baptist Church-Spfld.
98
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
South Hadley Council on Aging
99
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
South Hadley Public Library
100
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
South Hadley Town Hall Offices
101
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Southampton Town Offices
102
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Southwick Council On Aging/Senior Ctr.
103
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Southwick Public Library
104
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Spanish Christian Church A/G-Spfld.
105
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Spfld Boys Club-Carew Hill Girls Club
106
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age
107
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Springdale Education Center
108
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-W. Spfld.
109
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
STCC
110
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Stone Academy-East Hartford
111
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Sunderland Town Offices
112
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Tilton Library
113
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
UMASS Five College Fed Credit Union
114
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Valley Educational Associates
115
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Valley Opportunity Council
116
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
VOC Transportation
117
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Ware Senior Center
118
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Way Finders, Inc.
119
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Wernick Adult Day Health Center
120
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
West Springfield Boys & Girls Club
121
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
West Springfield Council on Aging
122
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
West Springfield Public Library
123
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Westfield Atheneum
124
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Westfield Bank
125
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Westfield Boys & Girls Club
126
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Westfield Senior Center
127
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Westfield State University
128
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
WestMass ElderCare
129
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Whately Public library
130
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
WNEU
131
of
/
132
Closings and Delays
Young Men's Library Assoc.
132
of
/
132
22News Notebook for December 18th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Dec 17, 2019 / 07:05 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 17, 2019 / 07:05 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Light Up a Life
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Crop Hunger Walk
Take Steps Walk
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Forecast Discussion
Bodycam shows officer drunk behind the wheel
I-91 south in Springfield closed due to crash
Warning letter issued after finding listeria, inadequate sanitation at Friendly’s ice cream plant in Wilbraham
Traffic stop in Springfield results in two arrests, drugs seized