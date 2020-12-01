22News Notebook for December 1st

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
276 new student cases last week
Top Stories
MA travel order: Only Hawaii remains low-risk
Top officials see shift coming on energy front
Feds push Vineyard wind decision into 2021
Pandemic speeds main street embrace of online retail sales
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Gruden apologizes to ‘Raider nation’ after ugly loss in ATL
Video
Top Stories
Newton redeems himself, Folk kicks 50-yard Field goal to beat Cardinals
Top Stories
AP source: NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000
Boston College backups help beat Louisville 34-27
No. 4 Clemson, QB Lawrence throttle Pittsburgh 52-17
NBA says Kobe’s delayed Hall of Fame induction coming in May 2021
Community
Toys For Tots
Veterans Voices
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Common Christmas tree bugs and how to avoid an infestation
Video
Top Stories
Tasty ideas for your Thanksgiving leftovers
Video
Top Stories
Holiday gift ideas for everyone on your list
Video
Don’t become a victim of identity theft
Video
Explore the Toy Shop at Yankee Candle Village
Video
An award-winning apple pie perfect for the holidays
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for December 1st
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Nov 30, 2020 / 07:14 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 30, 2020 / 07:14 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
TOP 5: Massachusetts town-by-town coronavirus numbers
Forecast Discussion
Video
One dead after car accident on Glendale Road in Hampden
Video
Wet roads cause multiple crashes, fuel spill on I-90 in Westfield near Exit 3
Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine: What is the timeline?
Video
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video