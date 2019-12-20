22News Notebook for December 20th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
14°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Buttigieg-Warren clash on campaign trail spills into debate
Top Stories
Avoid a ticket! Clear snow, ice off your car before driving
Hadley residents vote against debt exclusion
MA income tax rate will drop in January 2020
State Police investigating 3-car crash on State Street in Springfield
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Patriots
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Yianni Kourakis and Andy Gresh break down the Patriots and Bills
Top Stories
Tokyo Olympics: Preparing for everything including a quake
Top Stories
Chiefs’ add Suggs to defensive mix for Super Bowl push
A how-to guide to getting to the Super Bowl
2020 Pro All Star Series Super Late Model Schedule released
2020 Star Speedway Schedule released
Community
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Calendar
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Home for the Holidays
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Exercising can be fast and fun with FitLab
Top Stories
You won’t miss the beef in these Vegan Portobello Wellingtons
Top Stories
Using oat milk to boost plant- based dishes
Celebrate the season of giving with Square One
Add some fizz to your party with a DIY mimosa station
A surprising egg substitute creates this easy vegan chocolate mousse
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
Stargirl – Official Trailer
Top Stories
Brandon Routh & Tyler Hoechlin – Its Raining Supermen
Top Stories
Watch Crisis on Infinite Earths for free on The CW
Crisis On Infinite Earths – Part Three Scene
Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two Scene
Behind the Scenes of the DC Crossover
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for December 20th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Dec 19, 2019 / 10:43 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 19, 2019 / 10:43 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Light Up a Life
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Crop Hunger Walk
Take Steps Walk
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Trending Stories
State Police investigating 3-car crash on State Street in Springfield
22News Anchor Barry Kriger signs off for the last time
Police seize drugs, guns and arrest suspects, including two with GPS devices, at Springfield apartment
Former Springfield golf professional indicted on wire fraud, false tax returns, money laundering
Police: Teacher used blanket, full-body weight in alleged abuse at East Longmeadow daycare center