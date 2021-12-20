22News Notebook for December 21st

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The Boys & Girls Club Family Center in Springfield is on the receiving end of a generous anonymous donation.

The Family Center received $150,000. Executive Director Keshawn Dodds said he received a phone call from a representative from their national office informing him an anonymous donor selected his club to receive the grant. He told 22News the money will help jump-start 2022 with the kids directly benefiting.