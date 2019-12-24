22News Notebook for December 24th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Congressman: Senators running for president should be removed from impeachment proceedings
Top Stories
Special delivery: 6 strangers brighten Warren woman’s holiday with sentimental gift
Lawmakers fear consequences as 2020 U.S. Census approaches
Inmates’ access to addiction treatment temporarily reinstated
FBI issues nationwide search for 2 children believed to be in extreme danger
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Patriots
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Johnson’s triple-double helps NC State beat The Citadel 83-63
Top Stories
Defending NFC champions Rams eliminated from playoff race
Top Stories
2020 USAC DMA Midget Schedule released
Patriots, Texans clinch division titles with wins
5 Super Bowl-winning coaches are finalists for Hall of Fame
Local NFL Player takes families from Centre County on shopping spree
Community
Home for the Holidays
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Home for the Holidays
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Make a LEGO menorah for Chanukah with LYA
Top Stories
Makeover Monday: Twisted bun for the holidays
Top Stories
Make your home smell like the holidays by simmering some mulled cider
The meaning of Kwanzaa and how to celebrate locally
A Victorian wreath made of…hair?
Relaxing holiday yoga for Christmas Eve-Eve!
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
Stargirl – Official Trailer
Top Stories
Brandon Routh & Tyler Hoechlin – Its Raining Supermen
Top Stories
Watch Crisis on Infinite Earths for free on The CW
Crisis On Infinite Earths – Part Three Scene
Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two Scene
Behind the Scenes of the DC Crossover
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for December 24th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Dec 23, 2019 / 07:12 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 23, 2019 / 07:12 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Light Up a Life
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Crop Hunger Walk
Take Steps Walk
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Body found in search for missing mom
Consumers complaining about FedEx poor delivery service
Forecast Discussion
FBI issues nationwide search for 2 children believed to be in extreme danger
Northampton bans facial recognition technology