22News Notebook for December 6th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Dec 5, 2019 / 10:47 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 5, 2019 / 10:47 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Crop Hunger Walk
Take Steps Walk
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Five Springfield men among 60 suspected Latin Kings members arrested in MA,CT
“This is not goodbye,” Barry Kriger announces retirement after 34 years at 22News
Dec 3: Snowfall totals around western Massachusetts
Forecast Discussion
Several Palmer H.S. students recovering after ingesting poisonous plant
Toys for Tots
Stop by 22News to donate for Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots: Need for toy donations up from last year
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Toys for Tots needs more donations this year
More Toys for Tots