22News Notebook for February 13th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Politics
New Hampshire Primary
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Granby school proposes moving 6th graders into high school building
Top Stories
Odessa McGrady: ‘The Black Mother of Corning’
Video
Red Sox travel to Fort Myers to begin Spring Training
Supper Six Food Drive help students who struggle during school vacation
Massachusetts sues Juul over e-cigarette marketing tactics
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
MLB goes ahead with 3-batter minimum, roster changes
Top Stories
Live at 1pm: Drivers to face bright lights, fun questions at Daytona 500 Media Day
Top Stories
UConn basketball player amoung 2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award candidates
Daniels keys second-half surge to lead NC State by Syracuse
UNC falls to last place in ACC with 74-57 loss at Wake Forest
Senators press NCAA on uniform standard for paying college athletes
Video
Community
Calendar
Black History Month
Student Broadcaster Scholarship
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Road to Daytona: Riverside Park Speedway’s pace car
Video
Top Stories
Road to Daytona: Auto racing is often a family tradition
Video
Top Stories
Road to Daytona: Meet Riverside Park Speedway Driver Chris Wenzel
Video
Road to Daytona: A Look Inside Skoywra Motorsports
Video
Road to Daytona: Meet Riverside Park Racing Legend Bob Polverari
Video
Road to Daytona: Building an SK modified racing car from the ground up
Video
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
Arrow – Series Finale Preview
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
7
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Athol-Royalston Reg School District
1
of
/
7
Closings and Delays
Four Winds School
2
of
/
7
Closings and Delays
Franklin County Technical School
3
of
/
7
Closings and Delays
Mahar Regional High School
4
of
/
7
Closings and Delays
Orange Elementary Schools
5
of
/
7
Closings and Delays
Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School
6
of
/
7
Closings and Delays
Quabbin Regional School District
7
of
/
7
22News Notebook for February 13th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Feb 12, 2020 / 10:35 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 12, 2020 / 10:35 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Weather Alert: Snow, rain expected across western Massachusetts overnight
Video
Forecast Discussion
Video
Hoosac Tunnel out of service for structural evaluation
Video
20 families of Holyoke apartment building no longer receiving housing assistance after roof partially collapsed
Video
Evidence indicates Springfield rape suspect planned attack
Video