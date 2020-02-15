22News Notebook for February 15th – 17th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
14°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Politics
New Hampshire Primary
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Amid coronavirus fears, a second wave of flu hits US kids
Top Stories
Lawmakers considering bill allowing immigrants to apply for Massachusetts license
MassDOT issues travel advisory ahead of President’s Day weekend
Dropout, graduation rates improve for Springfield and Holyoke schools
Video
South Hadley Police asking parents to talk to kids about school threats
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
MLB goes ahead with 3-batter minimum, roster changes
Top Stories
Live at 1pm: Drivers to face bright lights, fun questions at Daytona 500 Media Day
Top Stories
UConn basketball player amoung 2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award candidates
Daniels keys second-half surge to lead NC State by Syracuse
UNC falls to last place in ACC with 74-57 loss at Wake Forest
Senators press NCAA on uniform standard for paying college athletes
Video
Community
Calendar
Black History Month
Student Broadcaster Scholarship
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Romance Week: Themes of Art and Love at the Springfield Museums
Video
Top Stories
Romance Week: Tea-riffic desserts for your sweetheart
Video
Top Stories
Romance Week: Delightful shrimp, citrus, and fennel salad
Video
Climb aboard jets and helicopters at New England Air Museum
Video
Romance Week: Spice things up with a salmon dish for two with aphrodisiac ingredients
Video
Yankee Candle Village: Family-friendly February vacation activities and new fragrances for spring
Video
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
Arrow – Series Finale Preview
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for February 15th – 17th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Feb 14, 2020 / 07:06 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 14, 2020 / 07:06 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Chicopee Police officer wins employment termination appeal
Video
Three arrested after officers witness drug deal in Springfield, heroin and over $2,000 seized
Residents react to MGM Springfield contributing $16 million to apartment redevelopment
Video
Preliminary findings released in fatal WVa airplane crash
Video
LATEST: An interactive map of the Coronavirus