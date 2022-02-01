22News Notebook for February 1st

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Mayor Sarno and the city ARPA team announced the second round of ARPA RFP funding awards under the small businesses and non profit categories.

According to the news release sent to 22News, the city’s ARPA advisory committee has reviewed the ARPA RFP applications from six small businesses and five nonprofits and upon their recommendations; Mayor Sarno has approved their ARPA RFP applications. In total, $650,735 has been awarded; $265,550 to the small businesses and $385,185 to the nonprofits.