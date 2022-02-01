22News Notebook for February 1st

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
Children’s Programming
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
U.S. News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Mayor Sarno and city American Rescue Plan Act team announce second round of funding awards
Top Stories
Governor’s race candidates unknown
Video
Committee keeps lock on popular licensing bill
State lawmakers considering bill to establish cannabis cafés
Video
Identity Theft Awareness Week: How to protect yourself
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Webcams
Weather News
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
China 2022
Top Stories
Column: Brady’s goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling
Top Stories
Fans react to Tom Brady’s retirement announcement
Top Stories
Thunderbirds will wear special jerseys on Military Appreciation night
Rare Tom Brady card fetches $118,000 at auction in Maine
Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles
Tom Brady officially announces retirement from NFL after 22 seasons
Video
Community
Calendar
Honoring Black History
Remarkable Women Contest
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Remarkable Women Contest
Pet of the Week
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with a look at what goes into a traditional Lion Dance performance
Video
Top Stories
“Follow the Drinking Gourd” song about the journey to freedom
Video
Top Stories
Making a CSA work for you: Meal planning and more
Video
The history of inequality and how to be part of the solution
Video
Learn the art of speculative fiction writing
Video
Hearty cannellini stew with rice pilaf
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WWLP App
Contests
Advertise With Us
Traffic Trackers
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for February 1st
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Feb 1, 2022 / 07:10 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 1, 2022 / 07:10 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
Alekman DiTusa, LLC | Connecting with Community
Alekman DiTusa, LLC | Square One
Video
Alekman DiTusa, LLC | Food Bank of Western Massachusetts
Video
Alekman DiTusa, LLC | Revitalize CDC
Video
Window World | Connecting with Community
Window World | Connecting With Community
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Springfield woman involved in $1.2M unemployment scheme pleads guilty
One in ten Massachusetts residents have unclaimed money
Chicopee $1M lottery winner plans to buy a car
Driver points gun at people in plaza parking lot in New Hampshire
Holyoke man arrested after police seize 1,500 bags of heroin, $257K in cash
Video