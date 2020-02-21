22News Notebook for February 21st

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
20°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Politics
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Coronavirus
Top Stories
General Mills charging $13 for box of ‘Morning Summit’ cereal
Top Stories
Is Northampton among U.S. sanctuary cities SWAT teams will deploy to?
New visa rules set off ‘panic wave’ in immigrant communities
Video
Comedian Brad Williams helps raise over $75,000 for bullied 9-year-old
Video
Organizers prepare for Hatfield 350th Anniversary Parade
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Former Razorback Darren McFadden sentenced to jail time in Whataburger DWI case
Top Stories
No. 11 Louisville routs Syracuse 90-66 to end 2-game slide
Top Stories
Devoe shakes off injury, leads Georgia Tech past Wake Forest
Key, Clark lead Virginia past Boston College, 78-65
McGusty, ’Canes outlast Virginia Tech in triple overtime
Hot first half helps NC State pull the upset over No. 6 Duke
Video
Community
Calendar
Black History Month
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade
Student Broadcaster Scholarship
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Visiting The Still Bar & Grill
Video
Top Stories
Love Your Pet Day: Keeping plants safe from pets
Video
Top Stories
Love Your Pet Day: Pets safe plants and more
Video
Howdy Award nominations due by March 1st
Video
Love Your Pet Day: Important care tips for new puppy owners
Video
The Game of Cornhole can Change your Life
Video
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
Arrow – Series Finale Preview
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Enfield man arrested for allegedly dragging state trooper during traffic stop in Ware
22News Notebook for February 21st
Top Stories
Posted:
Feb 20, 2020 / 10:47 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 20, 2020 / 10:47 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
To show impact of bullying, mom shares video of son, 9, saying he wants to die
Video
Enfield man arrested for allegedly dragging state trooper during traffic stop in Ware
Video
More than 2,600 bags of heroin seized, 4 arrested in Springfield drug investigation
Video
Springfield families may need to find alternatives for food stamps
Video
Family of man killed by Connecticut trooper seeking more than $10M
Video