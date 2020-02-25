22News Notebook for February 25th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Politics
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Man wanted by State Police for attempted murder in West Springfield in custody
Top Stories
Pet Corner: Charlotte
Video
Firefighters extinguish brush fire on Silver Street in Agawam
Video
Don’t get caught slipping! Massachusetts new hands-free driving law is in full effect
Video
Program to help small business owners in Massachusetts begins
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Mooney, Gibbs lead Notre Dame to 87-71 win over Miami
Top Stories
Red Sox put former AL MVP Pedroia on 60-day injured list
Top Stories
Stanley helps Duke blow past Virginia Tech 88-64
Syracuse rallies to earn 79-72 win over Georgia Tech
American women seek more than $66M in damages from U.S. Soccer
Thunderbirds battle the Wolfpack for AHL playoff spot
Video
Community
Calendar
Black History Month
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade
Student Broadcaster Scholarship
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Wedding Week: Romantic weddings and elegant receptions at The Red Barn at Hampshire College
Video
Top Stories
Wedding Week: Groom Fashions
Video
Top Stories
Wedding Week: The best in bridal fashion
Video
Wedding Week: What’s trending in bridal hair
Video
Wedding Week: Trending styles in engagement rings and wedding bands
Video
Wedding Week: Roasted Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese Bites
Video
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
Arrow – Series Finale Preview
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Man wanted by State Police for attempted murder in West Springfield in custody
22News Notebook for February 25th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Feb 24, 2020 / 08:54 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 24, 2020 / 08:54 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Official cause of death released for Big E elephant Beulah
More than 2,600 bags of heroin seized, 4 arrested in Springfield drug investigation
Video
All lanes reopened after propane tank rolled over on I-91 onramp in Holyoke
Hundreds of complaints on illegal dirt bikes causing police to crack down
Video
Police continue to enforce illegal dirt bike, ATV activity in Springfield