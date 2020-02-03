Skip to content
22News Notebook for February 4th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Feb 3, 2020 / 06:58 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 3, 2020 / 06:58 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
Retro Game Show Night
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Light Up a Life
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Crop Hunger Walk
Take Steps Walk
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
