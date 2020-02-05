22News Notebook for February 5th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Politics
New Hampshire Primary
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Second Smith College student isolated after being evaluated for coronavirus
Top Stories
ESPN: Red Sox agree to trade Mookie Betts, David Price to Dodgers
Technology-based training available at new Springfield Digital Learning Lab
Holyoke Community College hosting events for Black History Month
Holyoke Medical Center employee receives Patriot Award
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
ESPN: Red Sox agree to trade Mookie Betts, David Price to Dodgers
Top Stories
Change looming as NASCAR season arrives with Daytona 500
Top Stories
‘Countdown to Daytona’ to get you ready for racing season
Williams, Gray lead No. 8 Florida State past North Carolina
Book signing held for retired hockey player
Tom Brady at Super Bowl: ‘I’m not going anywhere’
Community
Calendar
Black History Month
Student Broadcaster Scholarship
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Create a trendy Valentine’s Day garland to celebrate love in your home
Top Stories
Providing help to seniors in need
Top Stories
Making Healthy Dog Treats at home
Celebrate the unique individuality of your children
Applications now being accepted for a new local Habitat for Humanity home
A new life after bariatric surgery
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
Arrow – Series Finale Preview
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
ESPN: Red Sox agree to trade Mookie Betts, David Price to Dodgers
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
TRAFFIC: Part of Southampton Road in Westfield closed after serious crash
2
of
/
2
Watch Live
Watch Live
President Trump delivers State of the Union speech
22News Notebook for February 5th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Feb 4, 2020 / 07:28 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 4, 2020 / 07:28 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
Retro Game Show Night
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Light Up a Life
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Crop Hunger Walk
Take Steps Walk
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 11:00 p.m.
Trending Stories
LATEST: An interactive map of the Coronavirus
Part of Southampton Road in Westfield closed after serious crash
Almost a Pup-cicle: Bulldog rescued from frigid Lake Michigan
Forecast Discussion
Smith College student in isolation after reporting possible exposure to coronavirus