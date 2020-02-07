22News Notebook for February 7th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Politics
New Hampshire Primary
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Man arrested in connection with Walnut Street house fire in Springfield
Top Stories
Getting back at an ex on V-Day? Name a bug after them and feed it to an animal at the zoo
Macy’s to close 125 stores, Holyoke Mall location not included
South Hadley man gets heart transplant, creates build-a-bear with heartbeat inside for donor’s family
WNEU celebrates art, Black History with ‘Keeping it alive’ art exhibit
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
With no manager or Mookie, Red Sox look ahead to spring training
Top Stories
Alvarado has big first half, Georgia Tech tops Hokies 76-57
Top Stories
No. 7 Duke fends off Boston College for 4th straight win ahead of trip to UNC
AP: Red Sox agrees to trade Mookie Betts, David Price to Dodgers
Change looming as NASCAR season arrives with Daytona 500
‘Countdown to Daytona’ to get you ready for racing season
Community
Calendar
Black History Month
Student Broadcaster Scholarship
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Local sculptor transforms wood into Jamaican-inspired works of art
Top Stories
Sample delicious chili recipes to help the Melha Sportsman Club
Top Stories
KEVS Foundation Creating Awareness of Sudden Cardiac Arrest
Springfield Symphony Orchestra Mozart Flute and Harp Concerto Concert
Simple, Low Stress Valentine Ideas
Love Yourself Art Exhibition
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
Arrow – Series Finale Preview
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for February 7th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Feb 6, 2020 / 09:49 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 6, 2020 / 09:49 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
Retro Game Show Night
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Light Up a Life
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Crop Hunger Walk
Take Steps Walk
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Trending Stories
LATEST: An interactive map of the Coronavirus
Neighbor kills man with crossbow in attempt to save him from attack by two pit bulls in Adams
Vermont State Police searching for convicted killer with ties to Springfield area
Forecast Discussion
Local Army nurse reunites with Navy Seal he tended to, saved life in 2017