22News Notebook for February 8th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
Children’s Programming
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
U.S. News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Justice Department signals possible safe infection sites for drug users
Video
Top Stories
CVS, Walgreens remove limit on buying at-home COVID-19 tests
Video
Should Massachusetts extend school mask mandates?
Video
Inflation increasing cost of groceries, utilities
Video
Mixed snow, rain can make for slick roads
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Webcams
Weather News
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
China 2022
Top Stories
US figure skater Zhou out after positive COVID-19 test
Top Stories
HOF tackle Anthony Munoz discusses Bengals' chances
Video
Top Stories
Senior wrestler at Franklin County Tech celebrates 100th win
Why is football called ‘football’?
US figure skater Alysa Liu’s journey to Beijing
Video
Women’s hockey world still playing catch-up to Canada, US
Community
Calendar
Honoring Black History
Remarkable Women Contest
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Remarkable Women Contest
Pet of the Week
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Dark chocolate and orange pots de crème: A dessert to fall in love with
Video
Top Stories
Big Game must-haves!
Video
Top Stories
Baked by Melissa offering beautiful and tasty treats for Valentine’s Day
Video
How home buying will be different in 2022
Video
Gifts to give men this Valentine’s Day
Video
MHA needs you for their shared living program
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WWLP App
Contests
Advertise With Us
Traffic Trackers
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for February 8th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Feb 7, 2022 / 11:10 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 7, 2022 / 11:10 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
Alekman DiTusa, LLC | Connecting with Community
Alekman DiTusa, LLC | Square One
Video
Alekman DiTusa, LLC | Food Bank of Western Massachusetts
Video
Alekman DiTusa, LLC | Revitalize CDC
Video
Window World | Connecting with Community
Window World | Connecting With Community
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Ludlow High School goes into lockdown after medical emergency on Monday
Video
Winter Weather Advisory for Monday afternoon and night
Video
On ‘Dateline,’ identity of woman’s rapist shocks community
Video
Limousine driver dies after lifesaving attempts from Connecticut troopers on I-91
Video
Police asks public for help in finding Springfield man
Gallery