22News Notebook for January 11th-13th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Iran says it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian jetliner
Top Stories
Pompeo: US troops ‘to continue mission’ in Iraq
UMass Five Credit Union hosting clothing drive
St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke honors 2020 Grand Marshal
House passes bill addressing PFAS contamination in drinking water
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Patriots
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
The Big Game: Ravens
Top Stories
Ravens, Jackson launch playoff run against underdog Titans
Top Stories
Chiefs pass rush could be pivotal vs Texans in playoff game
Minnesota Vikings land spot in Big Game Bound’s Top 5
Shanahan: Vikings are ‘toughest defense we’ve faced this year’
Aaron Rodgers thinks about second Super Bowl title “every day”
Community
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
A sushi chef provides tips on how to make some maki at home
Top Stories
Celebrating every body with the Women Empowerment Calendar
Top Stories
New Year, New You: Exploring the intermittent fasting diet trend
TLC tips for your houseplants
Retro Game Show Night to support Providence Ministries
Improve your mind and body wellness through the gentle movements of Qigong
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
Stargirl – Official Trailer
Top Stories
Brandon Routh & Tyler Hoechlin – Its Raining Supermen
Top Stories
Watch Crisis on Infinite Earths for free on The CW
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Iran says it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian jetliner
22News Notebook for January 11th-13th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Jan 10, 2020 / 10:50 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 10, 2020 / 10:50 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Light Up a Life
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Crop Hunger Walk
Take Steps Walk
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Tonight on Dateline: Agawam murder, decades-long manhunt
NBC’s Dateline episode of Lisa Ziegert’s murder to detail case from beginning
27 years later, Gary Schara pleads guilty to killing Lisa Ziegert in Agawam, sentenced to life in jail
Video shows dirt bike riders popping wheelies and Springfield officers parked nearby
Forecast Discussion
Watch Live 3PM: NFL