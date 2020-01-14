22News Notebook for January 14th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Local gas prices holding steady
Top Stories
Hinsdale man sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to girlfriend’s murder
Local river levels high after weekend warm-up
Southwick police looking to identify larceny suspect
Blame record warm temperatures for critters entering homes early this winter
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Patriots
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Budweiser tracks down Chiefs fan who sacrificed beers for celebration
Top Stories
Astros’ Hinch, GM banned for season for sign-stealing
Top Stories
Talking Tigers: Countdown to the National Championship game
Clemson football fans, players share rituals, routines & superstitions to win championship game
LSU’s original Golden Girls reflect on 1958 National Championship win
Nas, H.E.R, Tim McGraw, and others performing free shows for National Championship
Community
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
22News American Red Cross Blood Drive
Top Stories
See how ice sculptures are created and visit them in downtown Springfield
Top Stories
Incorporating more vegetables in your diet for better health
Celebrate Dry January and National Mocktail Week with tea infused cocktails
Hashtag Positivity supports training, development, and outreach to help our communities
Makeover Monday: Light moisturizing makeup to take you through the New Year
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
Stargirl – Official Trailer
Top Stories
Brandon Routh & Tyler Hoechlin – Its Raining Supermen
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Dog killed, adults and child without home after fire in Warren
22News Notebook for January 14th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Jan 13, 2020 / 07:42 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 13, 2020 / 07:42 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Light Up a Life
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Crop Hunger Walk
Take Steps Walk
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Officer dragged by car in pursuit in Springfield, three arrested
Minors posing challenge to casino operators
Two suspects arrested in deadly South Bridge Street shooting in Holyoke, victim identified
Dog killed, adults and child without home after fire in Warren
Forecast Discussion