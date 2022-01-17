22News Notebook for January 18th

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - You may have noticed your getting a bit more for your buck at the pump this week as gas prices continue dropping.

According to a news release sent to 22News by AAA, Massachusetts’s average gas price is 1 cent lower than last week ($3.37), averaging $3.36 per gallon. Today’s price is 3 cents lower than a month ago ($3.39), and $1.02 higher than January 17, 2021 ($2.34). Massachusetts’s average gas price is 5 cents higher than the national average.