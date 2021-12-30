22News Notebook for January 1st-3rd

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency after wildfires in Boulder and Jefferson County forced more than 30,000 people to evacuate from their homes. The fires sparked when strong winds knocked down power lines around 11 a.m.

The entire town of Superior and the City of Louisville have been evacuated, as have some nearby neighborhoods, including the Interlocken area of Broomfield.