22News Notebook for January 20th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Video Game News
Top Stories
Chicopee considering pay raises for certain employees
Top Stories
UMass to open vaccine clinic for those eligible
Video
Amherst and Easthampton participate in nationwide memorial
Video
Washington D.C. prepares for historic inauguration
Video
Car crash near Springfield College
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Boston College at Virginia Tech men’s basketball game postponed due to positive test with BC
Top Stories
Mets general manager admits sending explicit texts and images to female reporter, report says
Top Stories
Gray’s 17 points lead Florida State past Louisville 78-65
Super Bowl Experience construction ramps up along Tampa Riverwalk
Video
Bucs with BA: Arians sets stage for Buccaneers-Packers showdown in NFC Championship
Video
NFL Conference Championship betting tips: Bet now or bet later?
Community
Black History Month
Calendar
Student Broadcaster Scholarship
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Milewise by Allstate offers insurance discounts on low mileage cars
Video
Top Stories
How to choose the perfect handbag
Video
Top Stories
Give new life to old items by painting them
Video
Have an idea for a film, play, or tv series?
Video
Make your meal fun by adding fungi
Video
A day-long, virtual event celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for January 20th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Jan 19, 2021 / 10:42 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 19, 2021 / 10:42 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration events, timeline
Video
Timeline and information for getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts
Vaccine eligible for all Massachusetts residents in Phase 3
New school rules for hybrid, remote learning in Massachusetts take effect today
Video
COVID-19 vaccine locations for individuals currently eligible to be vaccinated in Massachusetts
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video