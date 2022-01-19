22News Notebook for January 20trh

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
Children’s Programming
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
U.S. News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Westfield Fire Department called to a house fire off Union Street
Top Stories
5G rollout faces delays due to airports
Video
Baystate Health reports 293 COVID-19 patients, 30 in critical care
Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 199 new deaths, 14,647 new cases
Northampton Board of Health suspends COVID-19 vaccine mandate debate
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Webcams
Weather News
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
China 2022
Top Stories
Olympic athletes urged not to criticize China
Video
Top Stories
Browns’ DT Malik McDowell accused of ‘violent attack’ on officer, nudity
Video
Top Stories
Brady, Buccaneers extend playoff winning streak to 5 games
Final day for the 20th annual Hoophall
Video
Golden State Warriors owner says ‘nobody cares’ about Uyghurs
Patriots not quite back yet after another early playoff exit
Community
Calendar
Honoring Black History
Remarkable Women Contest
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Remarkable Women Contest
Pet of the Week
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Why does popcorn pop?
Video
Top Stories
Payment options for hospice care
Video
Top Stories
How to make kettle corn at home
Video
How to ward off colds and flu with a tonic called the cayenne jumpstart
Video
Cozy and comfy winter ways to decorate your home
Video
Comma and hyphens use: Clearing up the most common grammatical questions
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WWLP App
Contests
Advertise With Us
Traffic Trackers
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for January 20trh
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Jan 19, 2022 / 09:38 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 19, 2022 / 09:38 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
Alekman DiTusa, LLC | Connecting with Community
Alekman DiTusa, LLC | Square One
Video
Alekman DiTusa, LLC | Food Bank of Western Massachusetts
Video
Alekman DiTusa, LLC | Revitalize CDC
Video
Window World | Connecting with Community
Window World | Connecting With Community
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Body found hanging on high voltage wires in Holyoke
Video
Westfield Fire Department called to a house fire off Union Street
Snow forecasted for Thursday morning
Video
NBC announces Betty White special
Free N95 masks to be distributed next week
Video