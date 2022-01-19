22News Notebook for January 20trh

BOSTON, Mass. (State House News Service)--An education advocacy group is calling on the state to provide and fund in-school COVID-19 vaccination clinics, masks for every school district that requests them, and a more coordinated school testing program, arguing the current pandemic approach leaves too much in the hands of individual schools and families.

"It's really, really important that the solutions that we're asking for are comprehensive, because otherwise, what we see is that the districts with the least resources, whose families are already struggling enough to keep all the pieces in the air, are the ones that have to scramble to try to make all of the lack of access and lack of clarity work," Cara Berg Powers, interim executive director of the Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance, said during a virtual press conference Wednesday. The alliance said that if Gov. Charlie Baker does not fund the three measures it is seeking in the annual budget proposal he is filing next week, the Legislature should "step in and require" them.