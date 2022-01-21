22News Notebook for January 22nd-24th

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The investigation into the police shooting death of Orlando Taylor is over. The DA released his office's findings of the investigation.

He also released the police bodycam footage, and a warning that video is tough to watch. Taylor's family wants to shed light on police reform, and the importance of mental health in the black community. The Hampden District Attorney's office releasing the police bodycam footage of the shooting death of Orlando Taylor. DA Anthony Gulluni calling the case closed and investigation complete.