22News Notebook for January 23rd-25th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Video Game News
Top Stories
Small businesses start applying for Round 2 of PPP loans
Video
Top Stories
Congressman Neal agrees with Biden’s executive orders on COVID-19 response
Video
How COVID-19 has impacted the opioid epidemic
Video
MA transportation secretary tapped for a federal highway administration position
Video
Turkey vultures roosting near Opelika middle school, creating health concerns and controversy
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Chiefs’ Mahomes cleared to play in AFC championship
Top Stories
From poverty to legendary, Hank Aaron remembered as one of the greatest baseball players
Video
Top Stories
Atlanta Braves remember Hank Aaron
Video
PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years
Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron dies at 86
Video
All eyes on QBs as Packers host Bucs for NFC championship
Community
Black History Month
Calendar
Student Broadcaster Scholarship
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Creamy winter potato and leek soup
Video
Top Stories
Food allergy concerns with items produced outside the U.S.
Video
Top Stories
Get outside and explore Old Sturbridge Village
Video
Check out this runway-ready jewelry you can make at home
Video
Grow your photography skills by joining the Springfield Photographic Society
Video
A core workout you can try at home
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for January 23rd-25th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Jan 22, 2021 / 07:43 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 22, 2021 / 07:43 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Massachusetts expands vaccine access to all eligible Phase 1 residents
Video
Should you wear two face masks to avoid the new variant of COVID-19?
Video
State curfew to be lifted Monday
Video
Child tax credit: Biden stimulus plan could give parents $300 a month per child
Flu-like symptoms after receiving second dose of COVID-19 vaccine reported by some people
Video
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video