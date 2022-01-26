22News Notebook for January 27th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
8°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
Children’s Programming
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
U.S. News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
U.S. Small Business Administration provides loan assistance following Longmeadow fire
Video
Top Stories
West Springfield Senior Safe Program
Video
Springfield firefighters called to Westford Avenue house fire
Video
Commutation hearings begin as Gov. Baker considers recommendations
Video
2021 ranked as 6th warmest year on record
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Webcams
Weather News
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
China 2022
Top Stories
NBC’s Most iconic Winter Olympic moments
Video
Top Stories
Super Bowl odds: Gold hiding in 49ers’ futures?
Top Stories
Former Boston Red Sox David Ortiz elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame
Video
Poised and confident, Mahomes has KC back in AFC title game
NFL overtime rules questioned again after Chiefs defeat Bills
Video
Early betting action likes Niners in NFC Championship
Community
Calendar
Honoring Black History
Remarkable Women Contest
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Remarkable Women Contest
Pet of the Week
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Show some love by making an origami heart
Video
Top Stories
Five steps that will help you take control of your financial life
Video
Top Stories
Examining the nutritional value of a beef burger compared to imitation and veggie burgers
Video
Know before you go – the latest travel information
Video
How to save money with prices on the rise
Video
Four ways to help manage a frustrated child
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WWLP App
Contests
Advertise With Us
Traffic Trackers
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for January 27th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Jan 26, 2022 / 10:57 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 26, 2022 / 10:57 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
Alekman DiTusa, LLC | Connecting with Community
Alekman DiTusa, LLC | Square One
Video
Alekman DiTusa, LLC | Food Bank of Western Massachusetts
Video
Alekman DiTusa, LLC | Revitalize CDC
Video
Window World | Connecting with Community
Window World | Connecting With Community
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
5 Massachusetts men charged with firearm and drug offenses
‘Bomb Cyclone’ – What is it? Check out Watching Winter Live for January 26th, 2022
Video
Potential significant snowstorm: What determines how much snow we get from a coastal storm
Video
Orchard Park gang member pleads guilty to drug and firearm charges
Mama bear illegally killed, two cubs found nearby