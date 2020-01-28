22News Notebook for January 28th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Former Fox News hosts discuss NDA bill at Massachusetts Statehouse
Top Stories
State senators to debate ambitious environmental plan
Even with winter temperatures above normal, ice still unsafe
Lawmakers to hold public hearing on Baker health care bill
NBA postpones Tuesday’s Lakers, Clippers game as team mourns crash victims
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
New England Patriots
Japan 2020
Top Stories
NBA postpones Tuesday’s Lakers, Clippers game as team mourns crash victims
Top Stories
More than just a sport: Kobe Bryant remembered by fans, players at birthplace of basketball
Top Stories
Reaction to the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant
Family, friends, fans mourn the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, daughter
Former Brewster Whitecaps head coach, family also killed in California helicopter crash
Video: Spurs, Raptors dribble out 24-second shot clock in honor of Bryant’s No. 24
Community
Calendar
Student Broadcaster Scholarship
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
A tasty and colorful twist on classic quiche
Top Stories
Celebrate International Lego Day
Top Stories
Free Heart & Vascular Health lecture series
Let your Amazon Alexa help with Big Game party plans
Join the Souper Bowl of Caring
Senior Winter Safety
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Watch Live
Watch Live
Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump
1
of
/
2
Watch Live
Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield
2
of
/
2
22News Notebook for January 28th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Jan 27, 2020 / 07:25 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 27, 2020 / 07:25 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
Retro Game Show Night
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Light Up a Life
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Crop Hunger Walk
Take Steps Walk
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Active search for missing 38-year-old in West Springfield
Springfield man arrested after crashing into light pole during short pursuit
Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference
Memorial for Kobe Bryant placed at Basketball Hall of Fame
Springfield PD looking to identify package thief