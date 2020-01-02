22News Notebook for January 3rd

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Trump administration rolls out ban on flavored vaping products
Top Stories
Two-car crash on I-91 S in Northampton causing road closures
Surprise! Ware teen overwhelmed by getting Super Bowl tickets
New West Springfield Police Department chief sworn-in
David Stern helped shape the world of Basketball, leaves behind legacy
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Patriots
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
New Hampshire becomes second state in New England to offer sports betting
Top Stories
Brady, Patriots don’t get usual R&R heading into playoffs
Top Stories
Teams without a bye have a tough road to the Super Bowl
San Francisco roars back into playoffs as NFC’s top seed
David Stern, NBA’s commissioner for 30 years, dies at 77
Patriots 2019-20 Season in Review
Community
Home for the Holidays
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Home for the Holidays
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Pet of the Week: Meet sweet Melody, a guinea pig from Dakin Humane Society
Top Stories
The Boar’s Head Festival is a stunning visual treat for all ages
Top Stories
Sharpen up your knife skills in the kitchen
Make your own homemade granola in your slow cooker
You don’t need to be a wizard to craft these DIY magic wands
Learn some surprising sustainable facts and make earth friendly-resolutions
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
Stargirl – Official Trailer
Top Stories
Brandon Routh & Tyler Hoechlin – Its Raining Supermen
Top Stories
Watch Crisis on Infinite Earths for free on The CW
Crisis On Infinite Earths – Part Three Scene
Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two Scene
Behind the Scenes of the DC Crossover
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Injured logger flown to hospital after tree fell on him in Huntington
22News Notebook for January 3rd
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Jan 2, 2020 / 06:53 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 2, 2020 / 06:53 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Light Up a Life
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Crop Hunger Walk
Take Steps Walk
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events