22News Notebook for January 4th

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The city of Springfield announced Monday that most programs at senior centers and libraries will be suspended, effective immediately due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Senior centers will remain open for lunches and the SCSEP Program (Senior Aide), S.H.I.N.E., and Senior Outreach Division will continue to operate but by appointment only. All other programs will be suspended for the month.