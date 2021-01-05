22News Notebook for January 5th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Video Game News
Top Stories
Fundraiser established for MLK Jr. Community Presbyterian Church after fire
Video
Top Stories
Drivers find nearly completed Coolidge Bridge easier to navigate
Video
Local small businesses struggled during 2020 but also became creative
Video
2021 Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade cancelled
Springfield mayor, police commissioner relieved alleged church arsonist in custody
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Police: Raiders Josh Jacobs arrested on DUI charge
Top Stories
All 67 March Madness games will be played in Indiana, NCAA confirms
Top Stories
Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 candidates
Raiders talk about thrilling season- finale win 32-31 over Broncos
Video
Pats win final game at Gillette, 28-14 over Jets
Longhorns react: Current and former UT football players speak out after head coach Tom Herman fired
Video
Community
Toys For Tots
Veterans Voices
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
How to get rid of your mommy tummy
Video
Top Stories
Learn the art of beekeeping!
Video
Top Stories
Is it time to consider a color makeover?
Video
Save time and headaches with these holiday decoration storing tips
Video
Healthy substitutes to keep your nutrition goals on track
Video
Upgrade your celebration with an outstanding New Year’s Eve table
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for January 5th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Jan 4, 2021 / 07:27 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 4, 2021 / 07:27 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Lucky 2020 lottery winners in western Massachusetts
UPDATE: Northampton missing teen found safe
2021 Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade cancelled
Latest stimulus payments have begun hitting bank accounts, but when can you expect yours?
Non-profit organization cleans under I-391 bridge in Holyoke, finds 150 needles
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video