22News Notebook for July 10th-12th

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Telehealth was a vital tool for mental health visits during the pandemic, and now many providers are sticking with it.

Even though COVID restrictions have been limited, organizations like MHA continue to offer virtual visits. Many people reported it being much more convenient than meeting in person. The state even passed a law allowing a wider use of telehealth and prohibiting insurance companies from not covering it or charging more. Which MHA says is so important for a variety of reasons.