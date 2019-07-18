Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Traffic Map
Videos
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Deadly NH Crash
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Does your home insurance cover damages caused by severe weather?
Top Stories
Board approves zoning change needed to bring pot shop to Eastfield Mall in Springfield
Mosquitoes in Massachusetts test positive for EEE
Police: Suspect arrested after reports of man with gun in Holyoke
Community members support Agawam city councilor with stage four cancer
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
The CW
Shows
Top Stories
Preview The 100 – Matryoshka
Top Stories
The 100 – Matryoshka Scene
Top Stories
Jane The Virgin Final Season Reflections – Andrea Navedo
Jane The Virgin – Chapter Ninety-Six: Quick Cut
The Outpost – We Only Kill To Survive Scene
The 100 – What You Take With You: Quick Cut
Community
Calendar
Love Your Pet
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Live from the Big E/Six Flags SUPER blood drive!
Top Stories
Get crafty and make these kids-friendly fairy tree houses
Top Stories
Healthy and hearty fresh Mediterranean bean salad
Inspired Magic Pill Cupcakes will enchant your taste buds
Ease sore muscles and tension with a foam roller
See the magic of scratch painting
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for July 18
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Jul 17, 2019 / 10:37 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 17, 2019 / 10:37 PM EDT
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Weather Alert Radar