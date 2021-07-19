22News Notebook for July 20th

BOSTON (SHNS) - Gov. Charlie Baker has decided how to spend nearly all of the $200 million of federal money the Legislature gave him sole discretion over, proposing to invest $186 million on a slate of health care and workforce development priorities.

The governor said Monday that he will put $50 million towards financially distressed hospitals, pay for 10 percent rate enhancements for some in the health care workforce through the end of the year with $55 million, invest $31 million in inpatient psychiatric acute facilities and use up to $50 million to train workers in the advanced manufacturing, health care, information technology, and construction fields.