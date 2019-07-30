Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Traffic Map
Videos
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Deadly NH Crash
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Local residents concerned after reports utility scheme
Top Stories
Another hot day expected in western Massachusetts Tuesday
Boy pricked by used needle at Springfield park will be tested for six months
Fan Appreciation Night held for Valley Blue Sox
Garage fire in Turners Falls caused by rags used to stain deck, fire chief says
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
The CW
Shows
Top Stories
The Flash Season 6 Comic-Con 2019 Sizzle
Top Stories
Supergirl – Season 5 Comic-Con 2019 Sizzle
Top Stories
Jane The Virgin – Chapter Ninety-Eight Scene
Black Lightning Comic-Con 2019 Season 3 Sizzle
Arrow Comic-Con 2019 Final Season Trailer
Jane The Virgin – Fan Favorites Part 1
Community
Calendar
Love Your Pet
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Zoo in Forest Park: Oz the Leopard attacks his new “mystery box”
Top Stories
Zoo in Forest Park: How to make Goliath the tortoise his salad
Top Stories
Zoo in Forest Park: Cofi the camel groans at Danny during his daily walk
Kids can learn to make their own copper bookmark
Comfortable, stylish fashion looks for summer
American Women of Service Pageant supports community service
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for July 30
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Jul 29, 2019 / 10:43 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 29, 2019 / 10:43 PM EDT
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Boy pricked by used needle at Springfield park will be tested for six months
Garage fire in Turners Falls caused by rags used to stain deck, fire chief says
Man who rescued elderly woman from car in pool was “a little shaken”
Capital One target of massive data breach
Police: Armed suspect robbed Murphy’s Pop Shop in Springfield