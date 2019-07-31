Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Traffic Map
Videos
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Deadly NH Crash
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Over 100 million Capital One customers affected by data breach
Top Stories
Caught on Cam: Puppy tossed in dumpster
Family forced out of home after “stubborn” three-alarm fire in Erving, fire chief says
Immigrants taking sanctuary in churches hit with huge fines
SNICKERS offering 1 million free SNICKERS bars if Halloween date changes
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
The CW
Shows
Top Stories
Preview: The 100 – Adjustment Protocol
Top Stories
The 100 – Adjustment Protocol Scene
Top Stories
Jane The Virgin Final Season Reflections – Ivonne Coll
Jane The Virgin Final Season Reflections – Jaime Camil
The Flash Season 6 Comic-Con 2019 Sizzle
Supergirl – Season 5 Comic-Con 2019 Sizzle
Community
Calendar
Love Your Pet
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Support Pedal Thru Youth at the annual FUNraiser on August 11
Top Stories
Scout Camp: Danny attempts high ropes course and zip-line
Top Stories
Scout Camp: How to teach your kids to fish
Scout Camp: How to rescue someone with a kayak, including our host
Job hunting tips from a career coach
How to monitor your moles for potentially dangerous changes
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Family forced out of home after “stubborn” three-alarm fire in Erving, fire chief says
22News Notebook for July 31
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Jul 30, 2019 / 09:44 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 30, 2019 / 09:44 PM EDT
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Over 100 million Capital One customers affected by data breach
Caught on Cam: Puppy tossed in dumpster
Family forced out of home after “stubborn” three-alarm fire in Erving, fire chief says
SNICKERS offering 1 million free SNICKERS bars if Halloween date changes
Teacher hospitalized after students’ banana attack