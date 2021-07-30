22News Notebook for July 31st-August 2nd

Caeleb Dressel eyes more gold medals on swimming's final night, Suni Lee is back in action on the uneven bars and the men's 100m sprint gets a new Olympic champion. Here's what to watch on Day 9 of the Tokyo Games.

On Saturday night, NBC will present primetime coverage of track & field prelims and swimming finals. Caeleb Dressel will have two opportunities to add to to his medal collection as he races in the men's 50m freestyle and 4x100m medley relay finals.