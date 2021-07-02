22News Notebook for July 3rd-5th

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - As the holiday weekend approaches, the sky will soon be light with firework displays from across the state.

However, fireworks are illegal to use without a license in the state of Massachusetts. The law in place to keep residents safe. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, 66 percent of all firework-related injuries happen on or around the fourth of July. Sparklers alone can reach 1200 degrees.