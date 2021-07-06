22News Notebook for July 6th

BOSTON (SHNS) - Having watched the Legislature largely seize control of American Rescue Plan Act spending decisions, the Baker administration is gearing up for public hearings that it expects to get underway this month on plans to spend the state's roughly $5 billion in federal money, including the governor's specific proposal to immediately spend more than half of the total.

Gov. Charlie Baker and legislative leaders have been at loggerheads over how and how quickly the state's ARPA money should be put to use since the comptroller's office received a $5.3 billion lump sum on May 19. Baker yielded to the Legislature's desire for a thorough public hearing process when he signed legislation late last month transferring most of the money into a segregated account. But he also refiled his proposal to put $2.9 billion of the ARPA money to immediate use, hoping it will get close consideration once lawmakers start their hearings.