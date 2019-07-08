Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Traffic Map
Videos
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Deadly NH Crash
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Springfield Public Schools expanding free pre-school offerings
Top Stories
Valley Blue Sox hosts baseball clinic for kids
U.S. Senator pitches plan to curb deaths of new moms, babies
State lawmakers consider ways to fight climate change
Senate prescription drug prices, health care for rural communities
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
The CW
Shows
Top Stories
Pandora – Shelter From The Storm Promo
Top Stories
Masters of Illusion – Putting Our Cards On The Table Scene
Top Stories
Batwoman – Night Ride Teaser
Jane The Virgin – Chapter Ninety-Five: Quick Cut
In The Dark – Inside: It’s Always Been You
The 100 – What You Take With You Promo
Community
Calendar
Love Your Pet
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Learn to play the harp in your golden years
Top Stories
Enjoy an evening of magic for a good cause
Top Stories
Shindig performs a traditional tune for the Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival
Try tiramisu for a light, no-bake dessert
Real Estate Minute: How realtors help the community
The Exit 7 Players present: “Mary Poppins the Musical”
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Police searching for inmate who escaped from Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield
22News Notebook for July 9
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Jul 8, 2019 / 07:20 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 8, 2019 / 07:20 PM EDT
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events