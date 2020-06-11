22News Notebook for June 11th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Coronavirus Facts
Investigative
Crime
Your Local Election Headquarters
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Springfield Public Schools announce plans for next academic year
Top Stories
MassDOT jacks up East-West rail ridership estimates
Opioid overdose deaths down 5.7 percent in first quarter
New bill from Gov. Baker includes $2K fines for incorrect data reporting
Video
Black and Latino Caucus meet with legislative leaders to discuss changes to policing in MA
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Honoring The Graduates
Photos: Essential Workers
Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
NASCAR bans Confederate flag at all races, events
Top Stories
Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner: Indy 500 will only run with fans
Video
Top Stories
Springfield athlete named NCAA Division 2 Indoor All-American
Video
NFL Commissioner Goodell encourages players to ‘peacefully protest,’ admits ‘we were wrong’
Quaker State 400 NASCAR Cup Series raced moved at Kentucky Speedway
ISMA Supermodified race at Monadnock canceled
Community
Calendar
Canceled Events
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Easy 3 ingredient recipes for National Dairy Month
Video
Top Stories
Travel advice for your summer vacation
Video
Top Stories
Step 1 to Financial Well Being is Creating a Budget
Video
Be Aware of Bed Bugs When Traveling
Video
Wake up early to see the peaking Daytime Arietids meteor shower
Video
Helping employees stay healthy and safe during Covid-19
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
10PM – 10:30PM: 22News Newscast on The CW Springfield
22News Notebook for June 11th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Jun 10, 2020 / 09:54 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 10, 2020 / 09:54 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Springfield Public Schools announce plans for next academic year
Local family-owned restaurant not happy with reopening guidelines
Video
Forecast Discussion
Video
LIST: Outdoor dining in western Massachusetts
COVID-19 case numbers for every city and town in Massachusetts
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video