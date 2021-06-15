22News Notebook for June 12th-14th

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) - Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after several law enforcement agencies raided a Holyoke residence allegedly connected to heroin distribution in the area.

State Police detectives along with Homeland Security, the FBI, and members of the Holyoke Police Department arrested 28-year-old Donivan Brooks and 35-year-old Alvin Heard, both of Holyoke, after investigating the residence for the suspected drug activity.