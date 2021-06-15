22News Notebook for June 15th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
U.S. News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Video Game News
Top Stories
Two suspected drug dealers arrested in Holyoke, large amount of heroin, cocaine seized
Top Stories
MA lawmakers consider reinstating pandemic-era policies after state of emergency lifted
Video
Western Massachusetts still behind in vaccinations
Video
Pandemic policy extensions going to conference
Lottery prepares address-check policy in wake of audit
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Indy 500
New England Nation
Journey to Tokyo
Top Stories
Gilmore absent from Mini Camp as Pats hit the field
Video
Top Stories
Doug Coby wins in Superstar Racing Experience debut at Stafford
Top Stories
Mike Christopher, Jr wins the TickMike.com SK Modified All-Star race at Stafford
Tyler Hines wins SK Modified race at Stafford
Derek Debbis wins the SK Lights race at Stafford
Granby’s Adam Gray wins the Late Model race at Stafford
Community
Calendar
Congrats Grads! 2021
Our Remarkable Women for 2021
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Our Remarkable Women for 2021
Pet of the Week
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
All-natural summer first aid remedies
Video
Top Stories
Fun gift ideas for Father’s Day
Video
Top Stories
Travelers beware: Rental car shortage
Video
A look at the most massive shark that ever lived, the megalodon
Video
New camp activities for Girl Scouts this summer
Video
Tips to being a good neighbor
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WWLP App
Contests
Advertise With Us
Traffic Trackers
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for June 15th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Jun 15, 2021 / 07:22 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 15, 2021 / 07:22 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Suspect charged with the murder of his father in Springfield
Video
Two suspected drug dealers arrested in Holyoke, large amount of heroin, cocaine seized
CDC issues health advisory of increase in cases of highly contagious virus
New horse riding regulations in Springfield questioned by riders
VIDEO: Bear caught on camera in the middle of the night in Springfield
Video
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video