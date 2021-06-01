22News Notebook For June 1st

BOSTON (SHNS) - Baseball fans who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine can do so in the coming days while catching a WooSox game.

In a new promotion alongside Worcester's Edward M. Kennedy Community Health Center, the Triple-A affiliate will make 50 single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at every game during the current homestand and hand out complimentary tickets to that day's game -- plus a WooSox hat -- for anyone who gets one of the shots.