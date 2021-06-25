22News Notebook for June 26th-28th

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) - A family-style restaurant in Agawam is closing its doors for good on Friday after being in business for over 20 years.

In a Facebook post, the Parthenon Restaurant located on Suffield Street, thanked its “valued customers, family and friends” for their support over the years, after announcing its June 25 closure. The owner told 22News they decided to close due to a lease renewal issue.