22News Notebook for June 29th

BOSTON (SHNS) - After the Legislature rejected his original proposal to spend $2.8 billion of the state's American Rescue Plan Act funding, Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday signed legislation transferring most of the money into a separate account and renewed his push to spend more than half of the pot on a range of short-term priorities.

About $4.89 billion of the roughly $5.3 billion state government received will be swept into a fund controlled by the Legislature after Baker signed the bill (H 3827) into law. Democrats who control both branches have said they will decide how to distribute the unprecedented tranche of money after a public hearing process. Baker also announced Monday that the administration will file new legislation seeking to spend $2.9 billion of the ARPA funds on areas such as housing and homeownership supports, economic development, job training, addiction treatment, and water and sewer infrastructure.