Top Stories
State lawmakers launch bill aimed at protecting and expanding Affordable Care Act
Top Stories
Northampton businesses step up safety measures for staff, customer well-being
Video
Online petition seeks to end MassDOT’s roundabout project in Northampton
Video
Lawmakers, families continue to push for changes at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home
Can Massachusetts avoid a surge in Covid-19 cases?
Video
Top Stories
Fans allowed to attend Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at NHMS
Top Stories
Rocco wins SK Modified Season Opener at Stafford
Top Stories
Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Tom Brady, source says
Pats fined $1.1M, lose pick for filming game last season
Source: Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Brady
Chicopee’s Andrew Durand wins the 15 lap Limited Late Model race at Stafford
Top Stories
Summer Safety Week: Food safety tips for your summer barbecue
Video
Top Stories
34th Annual Berkshire Jewish Film Festival
Video
Top Stories
Summer Safety Week: What you need to know about heat-related illnesses
Video
24/7 help and online resources for patients and families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease
Video
Handy products and snacks for summer
Video
Makeover Monday: Beat the heat with three different braided hairstyles to try
Video
22News Notebook for June 30th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Jun 29, 2020 / 07:17 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 29, 2020 / 07:17 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Retro Game Show Night
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Light Up a Life
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Crop Hunger Walk
Take Steps Walk
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Trending Stories
This year’s Big E has been canceled
AG: East Longmeadow-based company to pay $1M for lying to get contracts with UMass Amherst
Can Massachusetts avoid a surge in Covid-19 cases?
Victim of shooting on Oakland Street in Springfield identified
Forecast Discussion
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
