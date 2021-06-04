22News Notebook for June 5 – 7

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
U.S. News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Video Game News
Top Stories
Food Bank of Western Massachusetts raising food insecurity awareness
Video
Top Stories
Contract negotiations for Springfield Symphony Orchestra could impact downtown businesses
Video
DA seeks information on murder of North Adams man found killed in the Bronx in 2014
Gallery
Steps you can take to protect yourself financially
Video
Enfield police seize narcotics after traffic stop
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Indy 500
New England Nation
Journey to Tokyo
Top Stories
Valley Blue Sox kicks-off season
Video
Top Stories
Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout to be held at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center
Top Stories
“Unselfish” BC lacrosse champions welcomed to State House
AP Source: Boston Celtics Head Coach Brad Stevens to replace head of basketball operations
Video
Take me out to the vax site
‘He’s a man of his word’: Indy 500 winner Hélio Castroneves makes house call after promise
Video
Community
Calendar
Congrats Grads! 2021
Our Remarkable Women for 2021
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Our Remarkable Women for 2021
Pet of the Week
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
A popular crafting technique to update your old jewelry
Video
Top Stories
Taffy’s asparagus penne
Video
Top Stories
Dine to support animals and local restaurants
Video
Breaking the habit of isolation and getting back in to the world again
Video
Building a great friendship with your partner
Video
The perfect yoga routine for a sunny day
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WWLP App
Contests
Advertise With Us
Traffic Trackers
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for June 5 – 7
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Jun 4, 2021 / 07:19 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 4, 2021 / 07:19 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Worcester Police officer, 14-year-old boy die after drowning during pond rescue
Video
Shark spotted swimming around boat on Cape Cod
Video
Toddler dies after being left in hot car while mom tended to marijuana plants, police say
Gallery
Two men charged with trafficking fentanyl and cocaine in Springfield
Three arrested in Holyoke facing firearm charges
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video