22News Notebook for June 5th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Coronavirus Facts
Investigative
Crime
Your Local Election Headquarters
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Senate Dems: Republicans’ words aren’t enough to address police brutality, racial justice
Video
Top Stories
Police: Man faked wife’s disappearance so she’d avoid prison
CDC director admits country’s COVID-19 response shortcomings
Video
From protests to policy: House leaders work on police reform measures
Video
Elephant dies after reportedly being fed pineapple filled with explosives
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Honoring The Graduates
Photos: Essential Workers
Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Funeral service held in Springfield for Boston Globe sports journalist
Video
Top Stories
‘Enough is enough’: Packers release collaborative video amid unrest over George Floyd’s death
Top Stories
AP source: NBA owners approve 22-team season restart plan
Basketball Hall of Fame launches commemorative coin collection
Video
Drew Brees apologizes for flag comments: ‘We all need to listen’
Drew Brees apologizes for anthem comments after backlash from teammates, others
Community
Calendar
Canceled Events
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Celebrating National Cognac and Moonshine Days
Video
Top Stories
Learning about the Foucault Pendulum
Video
Top Stories
Tips on keeping your pets safe during the hot weather
Video
Celebrate National Cheese Day with this spring cheese ball with chive blossoms
Video
Tee off for Junior Achievement at a social-distancing golf tournament
Video
Chronicle your pandemic experience with an art journal
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for June 5th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Jun 4, 2020 / 09:09 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 4, 2020 / 09:09 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Forecast Discussion
Video
Retails reopening: Information for the coming weeks
Video
Massachusetts ranked no. 1 for coronavirus scams; NY ranks 10
Video
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,201 deaths, 102,063 total cases
Funeral service held in Springfield for Boston Globe sports journalist
Video
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video