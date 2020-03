22News Notebook for March 11th

April 9, 2020 marks the annual American Red Cross Hometown Heroes Breakfast.

As the largest fundraiser of the year, with 500 individuals, community leaders, business owners, family and friends in attendance this event celebrates the spirit of humanitarianism by honoring local people who have shown courage, kindness and unselfish character through acts of heroism in Western Massachusetts. The breakfast helps to support disaster relief throughout greater Hampden, Hampshire, Berkshire and Franklin Counties.